RIP: Charles White Cause of Death? USC Heisman Trophy Winner Passed Away, Obituary

Recently the news has come on the internet that Charles White has passed away recently at 64. Charles White was a tailback for Southern California who won the 1979 Heisman Trophy. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Wednesday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. His passing news left many people in shock and pain.

Charles White was a very famous personality who won the Heisman Trophy three times for USC and ended his profession as the second-most rushing yards leader in Trojan history. White was Ricky Bell’s backup and rushed for 858 yards and 10 touchdowns in his freshman season. He completed the country by rushing yards while serving as the Trojan’s captain. After that in his senior year, he also received the Walter Camp, Maxwell and Pop Warner Awards. In his entire career, he achieved many awards. Scroll down the page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Charles White Cause of Death?

According to the report, USC Heisman Trophy winner Charles White passed away recently when he was 64 years old. He had taken his last breath on 11 January 2023, Wednesday. He passed away due to cancer. His passing news has been confirmed by USC. He was a very well-known person who earned huge respect due to her best work. As soon as his passing news went viral uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines on the internet. His close lines are very saddened by his sudden death.

As far as we know, Charles White was a native of Los Angeles who succeeded the Heisman Trophy while recreating college football for the University of Southern California, where he was an All-American. He was set in the first round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He always played professionally for the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Brown. Since his passing news went out many people shared their heartfelt condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.