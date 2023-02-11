RIP: Cody Longo Death Reason? Cody Longo of ‘Days of Our Lives’ Passed Away at 34

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous actor Cody Longo has passed away reportedly. He was better known for his best roles in Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 34 on Friday. Since the news has come on the internet and lots of people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about his death. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Cody Longo was a very talented person who was an actor and musician. He appeared on Hollywood Heights and Days o Our Lives. He started his acting profession on stage before moving on to jobs in television and films. His first on-screen arrivals were in the music video for Jojo’s 2006 smash song How to Touch a Girl and the Hip Hop Kidz: It’s a beautiful Thing Video. Later, he played his first tv character Nicky Russo in six episodes of Make It or Break It. He also acted in many movies. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Cody Longo Death Reason?

According to the report, The actor and musician Cody Longo is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 34 on Friday, 10 February 2023 at his home in Austin. But currently, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. But he was battling alcoholism. He has been found dead at his home. It is very shocking news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, his wife Stephanie, who was at work at the time, worried for his welfare and dialed 911. The actor’s wife provided a statement to EW that read,” Cody was everything to us. Longo was born on 4 March 1987 in Denver, Colorado. He is survived by his wife and three children. Since Cody Longo’s demise news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.