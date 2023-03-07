RIP: Dave Wills Cause of Death? Longtime Rays Radio Announcer Passed Away at 58

It is very hard to announce that a very well-known American sports commentator Dave Wills has passed away recently. He was a longtime Tampa Bay Rays announcer who is no more among his close ones and he took her last breath on Sunday at the age of 58. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms, his sudden death left many people in shock and pain. His family, friends and well-wishers are mourning his death. Many people are very curious to know about Dave Wills and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Dave Wills was a very renowned American professional sports anchor who along with his broadcast partner Andy Freed, worked as the radio voice of the Tampa Bay Rays and where he spent 18 years. He was the biggest fan of the Chicago White Sox which was one of the best teams in major league baseball. He was also a very amazing baseball and basketball player in his school days. He started his on-air broadcasting career covering sports for radio stations WMAQ and WNVP in Chicago. He was a great person who will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Dave Wills Cause of Death?

An outstanding broadcaster Dave Wills is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday morning, 5 March 2023 when he was 58 years old. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by Rays on social media. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died due to a longtime heart condition.

As far as we know, Dave Wills was born on 13 March 1964 in Chicago, United States. He attened Oak Lawn Community High School and later he went to Elmhurst College to complete his graduation. He achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since passing news went out on social media many people are very saddened by his sudden death and now many people expressed their deep condolenes to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.