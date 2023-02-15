RIP: Dennis Washington Death Reason? WBRC Journalist and Meteorologist Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous reporter Dennis Washington has passed away recently. He was a very famous WBRC reporter, multimedia journalist and meteorologist. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday. Currently, the whole social media grieving his death. It is very shocking and painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Now many people are very curious to know about Dennis Washington and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Dennis served as a multimedia communications professional at Alabama Power in Birmingham, Alabama. In his extra time, he helps the church leaders of developing thriving development plans using media evangelism and thoughtful communication techniques. He started performing independent contractor work for Alabama Power. He began working for Alabama Power full-time as a multimedia contact experienced in March 2019. He also worked as a freelance online reporter before entering Alabama Power. He loved to spend his time with his family, church and neighborhood. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Dennis Washington Death Reason?

As per the report, Alabama Power multimedia communications specialist, and WBRC reporter, Dennis Washington is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 14 February 2023, Tuesday. He was diagnosed with leukaemia a long time. He died on Tuesday at the age of when he was 49 years old. His cause of death was leukaemia. Last month, a reporter shared his health condition on social media. His expected death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Dennis achieved multiple awards from the American Red Cross in 2003. He was a very hardworking person who earned huge success in his entire career. Now many people are very keen to know about his funeral service but still, there is no information about it as it has been not disclosed by his close ones. Now his family requested privacy during this hard time. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to her and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Dennis’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.