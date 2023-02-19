Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Dexton Obray has passed away recently. He was a young content maker on Tik Tok also known as TikTock. RIP: Dexton Obray Death Reason? Young TikToker Dexton Obray Passed Away at 15, Obituary on Friday. Recently the news has come on the internet, and as soon as this news went uncounted viral reactions started hitting the headlines. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Dexton was a very famous content creator on Tik Tok who was born in Utah. He was the beloved son of Brittney Obray. He was very famous and he has 500k followers before his death. On Tik Tok, he made comedy skits, lipsyncs, dance videos and more which quickly went viral earning him millions of likes and views. He was a very famous personality who achieved huge success due to his best work. He was very popular and known for his comedic timing and often featured in other popular creators. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Dexton Obray Death Reason?

Dexton Obray is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 17 February 2023, Friday. Since his passing news has come on the internet and lots of people have been very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Though there were rumours of a serious traffic crash, Karli Reanne Hastings confirmed through a Facebook post that Dexton passed away by suicide. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

According to Karli Reanne Hastings, Dexton took his own life. When his passing news has come on the internet and this news and as soon as this news went uncounted viral reaction started hitting the headlines the internet as no one has imagined that he would lose his life like this. Many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolenes to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May his soul rest in peace.