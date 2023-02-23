RIP: Dylan Lyons Death Reason? Florida Journalist Dylan Lyons Shot Dead Wiki-Bio

The journalism community is mourning the passing of a young journalist who was shot dead while reporting a murder scene in Pine Hills. According to recent updates, the journalist has been identified as Dylan Lyons who was shot dead by an unidentified person while reporting about a local killing that happened almost five hours earlier at the same place. He was gunned down along with his colleague in the same spot. Unfortunately, Lyons was shot dead tragically on duty and on another side, an unnamed Spectrum News 13 photographer was injured after the shooting and was taken to the nearby hospital for receiving treatment.

Now, the incident has become a topic on the Internet, and even, journalists are not safe in the country so, how can people survive, says lots of people on social media about their insecurity. Along with the journalist, a 9-year-old girl was also gunned down at the same place on Wednesday afternoon by the suspect. Two more people were also injured by the shot, including the photographer. The incident took place at exact on Hialeah Street in Pine Hills, as per Orange County Sheriff John Mina. Keep reading to know more details here.

Dylan Lyons Death Reason?

According to the sources, the unexpected incident began around 11 AM when the suspected gunman who was identified as Keith Melvin Moses, 19. He allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old woman sitting in a car on the street, Sheriff John Mina said. It was also reported that the suspect came back to the scene after five hours and fired rounds at the Spectrum News 13 crew who were reporting there amid a homicide case.

The suspect Keith Melvin Moses a career criminal with a lengthy rap sheet, sneered and smiled as he was handcuffed in connection of shooting those three on Wednesday. Lyon’s fiancee, Casey Lynn wrote,” The love of my life was murdered. I will never be the same again”. Since the news of the journalist was announced on the Internet, his loved and knowns ones are paying tribute to him and given their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time.

After the shooting, officers arrested Moses and confirmed that he was involved in the killing of a 20-year-old woman. He was charged with one count of murder for the morning killing. Dylan Lyons will be always remembered by his family and loved ones. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers.