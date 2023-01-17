RIP: Elliot Blair Death Reason? Orange County Public Defender Elliot Blair Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that Orange Country defender Elliot Blair has passed away recently at the age of 33. He was a very well-known and respected public defender. He is no longer among his close because he was killed on Saturday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news viral uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Lots of people are very shocked and saddened by this tragic incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

The victim was identified as Elliot Blair who was a California lawyer. He was killed at a Mexican resort where he went to celebrate his first wedding anniversary with his wife. Elliot was an associate public defender in Orange County who lost his life on Saturday, 14 January 2023 in Rosarito Beach, near the country's northern border, as per the county Public Defender Martin Schwarz.

Elliot Blair Death Reason?

According to the local media, he passed away as a result of an accidental fall from a room at the Las Rocas and Spa, including the Spanish language Noticias BC, but police did not deliver any additional information yet. A 33-year-old man Elliot is survived by his wife, Kim and his mother, sister and his nephew. The public defender and his wife had been enjoying their first wedding anniversary when he mysteriously died in Mexico.

Blair and his wife, Kim, had been Public Defenders in Orange County since 2017, the year he passed the bar test. He was a gracious attorney who devoted his life to serving needy clients. He was best known as a patient and caring advocate. The investigation of the incident has been ongoing as his cause of death was not known.