RIP: Ethan Boyes Death Reason? USA Cycling Champion Dies in a Fatal Accident Footage

A very well-known cyclist and champion sprinter in the sport Ethan Boyes has passed away. He was a very talented and amazing person who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at a young age. As per the report, he was involved in a fatal accident.

On the basis of the report, Ethan Boyes was involved in a tragic car accident and this ancient happened on Tuesday in the Presidio in San Francisco.

Ethan Boyes Death Reason?

Boyes was a resident of San Francisco who was recognised by USA Cycling as the current holder of the 500-meter” track time trial – flying start” national record. A new record was set on 24 September 2018 in Aguascalientes, Mexico. Boyes was a very talented and dedicated rider who took home the 2018 and 2019 Masters Track National Championship for USA Cycling. He succeeded in three world championship medals in 2022 in Los Angeles, and he persists to hold the world and U.S. records in a number of different sprinting events. You are on the right page for more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, officers were called to Arguello Boulevard which is south of Washington Boulevard at around 4 pm on Tuesday 4 April 2023. Boyes suffered fatal wounds and after the accident, he was taken to the hospital but where he was pronounced dead. But currently, the investigation of the accident is ongoing.