RIP: Faruk Cause of Death? How Did The Actor Die? Death – Obituary, Wiki-Bio

Today, we are sharing information about Faruk Shaikh who died in 2013. He is in the eye of social media headlines. His death news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. He died in 2013 but once again his death news is a trend on the internet. This news is searched by people in huge quantities. He is a well-known personality. He was an Indian actor. People are very excited to know why his death news once went viral on social media. How he died in 2013? Was Faruk Shaikh suffering from any serious disease? If you want to know the complete information about Faruk Shaikh and why he is on trend so continue with this page till the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, Faruk Shaikh was an Indian actor and philanthropist. He also was a television presenter. He worked in Hindi films for serval years before his death. He was born on March 25, 1948. As per reports, he died on December 28, 2013. He was born in Vadodara, Gujarat. Further, he died in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on December 28, 2013. He has two children. He completed his study at Siddharth College of Law, Mumbai. He even also worked in serials and shows on television.

Faruk Cause of Death?

If you searching for how he died so let us tell you he died due to a heart attack in Dubai. After, his death entire film industry was shocked. He was left his entire career. His journey was very incredible. He worked in television from 1988 to 2002. As per reports, he returned to the film industry once again in 2008. He worked in many successful films. He also got awards for his excellent performance in the film industry. He continuously worked in the film industry from 2008 until he died in 2013.

As per reports, he died in Dubai when he was with his family on vacation. Many of his fans celebrated his birth anniversary. In Mumbai, at the Millat Nagar Andheri Mosque on December 30, 2013, his funeral was held. Many famous personalities like Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were part of this funeral event. His grave was placed near his mother’s grave. He was only 65 years old. His sudden passing news in 2013 left the film industry in shock. He was such a gentleman. The famous actor Amitabh Bachchan also shared sympathy with his family. Once again his fans are remembering Faruk for his excellent work. He encouraged much younger. He always stay in our hearts. If we get any other information regarding this news we update you on the same site.