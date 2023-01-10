RIP: Francis Kiambi Matanka Cause of Death? What Happened to The Businessman and Politician?

Recently the news has come on the internet that Francis Kiambi Matanka has passed away recnetly. He was a very popular businessman and politician from Tharaka-Nithi County. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday. Since Matanka’s passing news went out on social media platforms uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. His close ones are very depressed by his unexpected death. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news, so let’s continue the article.

Francis Kiambi Matanka was a businessman and politician from Tharaka-Nithi County. He ran for the Tharaka Nithi senatorial seat in 2017 but he lost to the current CS Interior Kithure Kindiki. Terra Craft Limited has been reportedly hired in runway entrepreneurship before that. He was a very successful person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. The Auditor General’s Report states that Terra Craft got a staggering sh78 million payment. He was also a founder and manager of Patiala Distillers. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Francis Kiambi Matanka Cause of Death?

As per the report, a very famous politician and businessman Francis Kiambi Kiriiro has passed away recently at the age of 50. He had taken his last breath on 9 January 2023. His body has been found in a Nairobi home. But currently, his cause of death has been not disclosed yet if we will get any information about the news then we will update you soon. It is very sad and shocking news for his family as no one thought that he would lose his life like this.

As far as we know, his passing news has been confirmed by The Tharaka Nithi County Governor, Muthomi Njuki. The entire Tharaka Nithi fraternity in expressing their deep condolences to his family. Currently, police started their inquiries, and Kiambi's body was transferred to Lee Funeral Home. Now his cause of death was not made public as police have been looking into it. Since the news went out on social media platforms. Many people have been expressing their condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.