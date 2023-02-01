RIP: George Williams Cause of Death? Women’s Basketball Coach Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous coach George Williams has passed away recently at the age of 71. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

George Williams was a very famous women’s basketball assistant coach at North Carolina Central University. From 1988 to 1997 he was the head girls’ coach at Hillside High School during the five seasons he won 20 times or more six trips to the state playoffs, three conference championships, three sectional crowns, a regional championship and a state championship. He was chosen as the 4-A State Championship Coach and was a three-time PAC Coach of the Year. He was a very kind and talented person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

George Williams Cause of Death?

George Williams passed away recently at the age of 71. He took his last breath on 30 January 2023, Monday. His passing news has been confirmed by NCCU Athletics on Social media.

NCCU graduate Williams worked as an assistant coach for the Engles for seven seasons. He came back to the women's basketball program as a volunteer for the 2022 to 2023 campaign. He also worked as a coach at Fayetteville State University and E.E. He was a very famous personality who earned huge respect due to his best work.