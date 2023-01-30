RIP: Gregory Allen Howard Death? Who Wrote ‘Remember the Titans’ movie, Passed Away at 70

It is very hard to announce that a very American screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard has passed away recently at the age of 70. He was better known for writing the screenplay Remember the Titans. He is no longer between us and he took his last breath on Friday. His passing news left his close ones very saddened and in pain and they have been mourning his death. Now many people are searching for her name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Gregory Allen Howard was a renowned screenwriter and producer who was better known for writing the screenplay to Remember the Titans, a Disney movie about an undefeated high school football team. He was a very talented and hardworking person. In 2000, he was the first Black screenwriter to write a drama that made $100 million at the box office when Titans crossed that milestone. He was a very amazing personality who achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Gregory Allen Howard Death?

As per the report, Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard has passed away at the age of 70. He took his last breath on Friday, 27 January 2023. He lost his life at a hospital in Miami of heart failure. Since his passing news went out on social media many people are very shocked by his sudden death no one thought that he would lose his life like this. It is painful and shocking news for the family as they lost their beloved member of the family. He will be always missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, He was born on 7 August 1952 in Norfolk, Virginia, United States. He completed his education at Princeton University where he received a degree in American history. He said he got the story around Hollywood with no success. So he took the opportunity and wrote the screenplay himself. He achieved many awards like Black Reel Best Screenplay and Orignal or Adapted. Lots of people expressed their deep condolenes to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.