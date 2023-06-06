RIP: Gufi Paintal Death Reason? Actor’s Brother Kanwarjit Paintal Breaks Down During Last Rites

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that one of the best and most amazing actors Gufi Paintal has passed away. He was a very famous Indian actor and casting director. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday at the age of 79. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and the whole television community has been mourning his death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Gufi Paintal was a very talented actor who was best known for playing Shakuni Mama in the epic TV serial Mahabharat. Initially trained as an engineer and joined the Indian army during Sino Indian War in 1962. He directed the film Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, which sketches the life of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Gufi Paintal acted in many films including 1980s Hindi films such as Suhaag, and Dillagi, as well as television, shows CID and Hello Inspector. He was a very talented person who achieved success in his career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Gufi Paintal Death Reason?

Gufi Paintal Death Reason?

Indian actor Gufi Paintal is no longer among us and he took his last breath on 5 June 2023, Monday when he was 79 years old. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by his family. On the basis of the report, the actor passed away on Monday at a hospital here due to age-related issues.

Gufi Paintal's passing news is very shocking and pain full for his family and friends. On the basis of the report, the last rites happened Monday evening. He was laid to rest at a crematorium in Andheri and the rituals have been performed by his brother, actor Kanwarjit Paintal and his son Harry Paintal. Many pictures from the last rites viral on social media platforms. Many famous celebrities were seen reaching the crematorium to pay their last respects. Since the news went out on social media, many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms.