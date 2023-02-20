Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Henry McDonald has passed away. He was a very famous journalist and author. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 57 on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as one had imagined that he will leave the world like this. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Henry McDonald was a very amazing personality who was from South Belfast. He was a very talented author and journalist. He worked as a journalist for The Guardian and Observer. He started his career in 2021 and worked as political editor of Belfast based The News Letter, one of Northern Ireland’s major daily newspapers. He published a lot of writing about the Troubles and connected topics. Early in the 1890s, he visited the German Democratic Republic with the SFWP’s youth wing. He was a very famous personality who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

As per the report, Henry McDonald is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 57 on 19 February 2023, Sunday in Belfast hospital. Since his passing has passing news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. Henry’s cause of death was cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Henry McDonald was born in Belfast, United Kingdom. He completed his education at Edinburgh University before gaining a degree from University College Dublin. He edited the youth groups while serving as a staff journalist for Belfast's The Irish News during the 1990s. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.