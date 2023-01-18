RIP: Jay Briscoe Death Reason? ROH Tag Team Champion Jamin Pugh Car Accident

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous American professional wrestler Jay Briscoe. His real name was Jamin Pugh but he was professionally known as Jay Briscoe. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Tuesday. His close ones are very saddened by his sudden death. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. Now many people are very curious to know about his close death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

Jamin Pugh was an American professional wrestler who was very famous for his time with Ring and Honor. He was better known as Jay Briscoe. Where he and Mark Briscoe were the thirteenth reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions. He also achieved an ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion and a two-time ROH World Champion. Jay and his brother Mark was a member of the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. They won the world tag team championship 13 times. He was very famous and he won many championships. Scroll down the page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jay Briscoe Death Reason?

According to the report, The ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe has passed away recently at the of 38. He took his last breath on 17 January 2023, Tuesday afternoon. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Jay Briscoe’s cause of death was a car accident. His accident happened in Laurel, Delaware. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jay Briscoe passing news has been confirmed by Delaware State Police. Four patients were allegedly ensnared in the fatal tragedy, as per The Shor News Beacon. As per the report, there were two essential patients including one child and two fatalities. But there is not much information about the incident. The crash took place at Laurel Road and Little Hill Road around 5:30 pm Eastern. Since the news went viral on social media platforms. Many people have expressed their condolenes to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.