RIP: Kanak Rele Death Reason? Indian Classical Dancer Kanak Rele Passed Away at 85

Kanak Rele, one of the most talented and well-known Indian dancers and choreographers sadly passed away at the age of 85. Yes, the Indian classical dancer has gone from this world leaving her community and fans devastated. She was a veteran classical dancer who was known for her breathtaking performances. Unfortunately, the artist took her last breath on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, due to cardiac arrest. Since the news of the artist was announced on social media, several big personalities including Hema Malini and Sudha Chandran paid tributes to the classical dancer. Keep reading to get more details here.

Kanak Rele gave her six decades as a career in the entertainment industry and left he huge legacy in her wake. Rele Ji was the found-director of the Nalanda Dance Research Centre in Juhu. Bollywood actress, Hema Malini paid her condolences after Kanak’s passing. She shared a picture of her and captioned it,” A sad day and a great loss for all of us, especially for me. There was a fondness and mutual respect we shared. Padma Vibhushan Dr. Smt. Kanak Rele, the Mohini Attam dancer, choreographer, and founder of Nalanda Dance Research Centre’s passing is the end of a great era for the world of classical dance”.

Kanak Rele Death Reason?

Born as Kanak Rele on June 11, 1937, in Gujarat, British India. Rele spent her childhood as a part in Santiniketan and in Kolkata with her uncle. She had the opportunity to watch Kathakali and Mohiniyattam performances which she claimed helped shape her artistic taste.

Along with this, she was a qualified lawyer with an LLB from the Government Law College and also completed her diploma in international law from the University of Manchester. Since she was seven years old, Rele has learned Kathakali under Guru “Panchali” Karunakara Panicker. Kalamandalam Rajalakshmi inducted her into Mohiniyattam much later.

Using a musical notation system, Rele’s idea of body kinetics in dance explores body movements in Mohiniyattam. She was credited as being crucial in renewing and publicizing Mohiniyattam and for injecting it with a scientific mindset. During her career, she was honored with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in the Republic of India in 1990. With this, she was also honored with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the M.S. Subbulakshmi Award and Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. Kanak Rele’s contribution to the community will be always remembered by her loved ones.