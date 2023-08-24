RIP: Kathryn Lebrasseur Death Reason? ‘Mrs. Alexandria,’ Passed Away at age 93

We are going to share this death news with our great grief that Kathryn LeBrasseur passed away on Monday 21 August 2023. Yes, you heard right she is no more, and her death news is shocking and saddened news for her loved ones. She left a legacy of love and community. Her death news broke the heart of her loved ones who will miss her a lot after her demise. She was mostly known as Mrs. Alexandria and was one of the beloved of her loved ones. Let us continue this article and learn about her death such as what happened to her and the cause of her death.

According to the exclusive news and reports, she died peacefully on 21 August 2023 and she was 93 years old at the time of her demise. She was the wife of Donald LeBrasseur. There are various rumors are flowing on the internet that define the cause of her death but nothing has been shared about her exact death caused by anyone of her family members or loved ones. It is said that she died due to her long old age but nothing has been officially announced and shared. We will update you after getting any information about her death. Keep reading this article and learn more about her.

Kathryn Lebrasseur Death Reason?

She was also known as “Mrs. Alexandria” for her unwavering support for senior citizens. She was a dedicated advocate in Douglas County for aging who played a pivotal role in shaping Alexandria into an inclusive and “Friendly” community. She made her last column on 4 August 2023 which highlighted the positive contributions of senior citizens within the community. She completed her graduation from Central High School in 1948 and her life took her on a diverse journey. She will be always missed by her loved ones and family members.

It is shared that a commemorative Celebration of Life ceremony is going to take place on Saturday 23 September at 10:00 a.m. and it will be held at the serene setting of First Congregational Church in Alexandria. Social media is full of tributes for her and many popular personalities are also expressing thier sadness for her loss. A visitation will take place on Friday, September 22nd, from 4 to 7 PM, at the Anderson Funeral Home.