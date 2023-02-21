RIP: Lee Whitlock Death Reason? Grange Hill Actor Lee Whitlock Passed Away, Wiki-Bio

Here we sharing the sad and shocking news with you that a very famous British television actor Lee Whitlock has passed away recently. He was a well-known child actor who acted in television series. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one had imagined that he will leave the word like this. Now many are very curious to know about Lee Whitlock and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Lee Whitlock was a former child actor who was better known as role Zammo McGuire in the long-running British television series Grange Hill. In Zammo he played a key character in the series, which followed the lives of students at the made-up comprehensive school in North London. He depicted Zammo, whose plotline was infamous for addressing heroin addiction from 1982 through 1987. His performance was highly applauded, and the show’s description of drug usage and its effects on young people was creative for its day. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Lee Whitlock Death Reason?

A renowned child actor Lee Whitlock is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 54 on 17 February 2023, Friday. His demise news has been confirmed by a former talent agency Urban Collective. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Lee died after a long battle with many health issues. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Lee was born on 17 April 1968 in Hammersmith, London, England. When he was 12 years old he made his television debut in the 1980 episode of the BBC program The Gentle Touch. In 1983 he also appeared in the drama series Dramarama. His most famous performance was as Sydney Chaplin in 1989. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.