RIP: Lieuwe Westra Death Reason? Former Cyclist Lieuwe Westra Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous former cyclist Lieuwe Westra has passed away recently at the age of 40. She was a Retired Dutch Pro. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. Recently this news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. His close ones and very saddened by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Lieuwe Westra was a very well-known Dutch racing cyclist. From 2006 to 2016 he rode professionally for the KrolStonE Continental Team, Astana teams and Vacansoleil. He was a Munein resident, came in second place at the 2012 Paris -Nice, a UCI World Tour race, and also first appeared on the stage to Mende. This particular stage topped at the top of the 3km (1.9 mi) long Cote de la Croix Neuve Montee Laurent Jalabert, which has an intermediate gradient of 10.1%. He launched his attack within the last kilometre. He was a very famous personality who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Lieuwe Westra Death Reason

According to the report, Retired Dutch pro-Lieuwe Westra passed away recently when he was 40 years old. He took his last breath on 14 January 2023, Saturday. Since his passing news come on the internet, many people are very curious to know about Westra’s cause of death. Lieuwe Westra died after a lifelong battle with depression. His passing news has been confirmed by his biographer Thomas Sijtsma. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Lieuwe Westra won the event’s time trial, assisting him to seal the triumph as it mattered to him the leader’s jersey, which he would not relinquish. Ramunas Navardauskas of the Garmin Barracuda squad finished second with a deficit of 10 seconds. He declared his retirement on his Facebook page on 8 January 2017. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on the internet. Many people have been expressing their condolences and paying a tribute to him on the internet on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.