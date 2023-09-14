RIP: Lloyd Hines Cause of Death? Former Cabinet Minister Lloyd Hines, Obituary

Recently, a devasting news was shared on the internet that Lloyd Hines passed away. Yes, let us clarify that he is no more, and now lots of people are hitting the search engine to know more about his funeral and final rites arrangements. His family members shared the details of his funeral and final rites arrangements. Our sources have also gathered some details about his obituary and here we will share all the details related to his final rites rendezvous. So, let’s continue this article and learn all the details related to his obituary and also talk about his death.

His death news was shared through a Facebook post and people want to know his obituary and funeral rites events. He died on Sunday 10 September 2023 and he was 72 years old at the time of his passing. It is shared that he died due to his long old age but the exact cause of his death is not revealed yet. He will be always remembered as a beloved father, husband, brother, and friend of many. His family didn’t make any public announcements and kept the details surrounding his death private. He left a void among his loved ones and the community he served. Swipe up this article to know more about himself and his funeral.

Lloyd Hines Cause of Death?

Lioyd Patrick Hines was his complete name but he was mostly known as Lloyd Hines. He was born on 19 June 1951 in Neil’s Harbour, Nova Scotia, Canada. He was a Canadian politician and a member of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party and he represented the electoral district of Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie until 2021. He was elected in the 2013 provincial election to the Nova Scotia House of Assembly. He was also appointed as Minister of Natural Resources to the Executive Council of Nova Scotia on 24 July 2015. Keep reading to know about his funeral and obituary.

The details of his funeral were shared by his family and fellow politicians through the medium of social media. His funeral is set to take place on 15 September 2023 at 01:00 p.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Guysborough. Lots of people are expressing thier sorrows for his loss. Many of his colleagues, family members, and politicians paid tributes to him, and they are sharing thier love for him. The cause of his death is still unknown and his death cause is not mentioned. We will update our article after getting details from our sources. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.