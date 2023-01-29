RIP: Mahrokh Khan Death Reason? VCU Student Struck and Killed by Vehicle on Campus

Hundreds of tributes on social media have caught the attention of several news channels after a VCU student sadly passed away after being the prey of a horrific accident. According to the sources, Mahrokh Khan, a VCU student killed in a tragic accident two days before. The Virginia Commonwealth University is mourning the passing of its beloved student, Mahrokh Khan who has gone from this world. She was a brilliant and beloved student of VCU. Since the news of her death was officially confirmed, many tributes and condolences are pouring on social media. Many are trying to collect some essential details so, keep reading to know more details here.

According to the sources, the VCU student suffered a horrific accident and lost her life. Let us tell you that the accident took place on Friday, January 27, 2023, while crossing a street on campus. This mishappening shocked the entire university community. She was well known for her big heart, resilient spirit, and infectious enthusiasm. Through this article, we are going to share some more details related to the incident and what was the reason of this accident. Keep in touch with us.

What Happened To Mahrokh Khan?

The official reports shared by Virginia University claimed that Mahrokh Kahn was about to start her career at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). Just before 9 AM on Friday, January 27 morning, Mahrokh Khan was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street at Laurel and West Main Streets in Richmond, VA.

After the incident, she was taken to the VCU Medical Center where she returned to Allah SWT. Now, The Richmond Police Department is investigating the case and trying to find any foul play in this case. It is hard to believe that Mahrokh has gone from this world leaving her family and friends devastated. Her sudden death was a big lose for the entire family and VCU Community.

Virginia Commonwealth University took its official Facebook account and wrote,” To VCU students, faculty and staff, It is with profound sadness that we share news about the death of VCU student Mahrokh Khan. Just before 9 a.m. this morning, Mahrokh was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street at Laurel and West Main Streets. She was transported to VCU Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. The Richmond Police Department is actively investigating”. Now, the case is being investigated by the officials and any arrest has not been made yet. Keep in touch with us to know more details.