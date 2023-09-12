RIP: Mariah Smith Death Reason? 12-Year-old Girl Killed in Shooting Explained!

There is shocking news coming forward related to a shooting incident in which a 12-year-old girl passed away. Her name was Mariah Smith. It is shared that this incident was so terrible and it created a great buzz on the internet and social media platforms. There is an investigation was started after this shooting incident and many are showing their interest in knowing more about this incident. Here, we are going to share and discuss every single piece of information related to her demise and also talk about this shooting incident.

According to the reports, a girl named Mariah Smith passed away at the age of 12 years and she lost her life in a terrible shooting incident. A 14-year-old boy named Jatarious Rashad Fluellen fired multiple shots into her house when she was simply sitting on her family’s couch. Everything changed suddenly and her unexpected death broke the hearts of everyone who knew her. Yes, you heard she was sitting on a couch when suddenly the accused arrived and fired several shots which resulted in her being injured seriously. She was immediately rushed to the hospital and began getting treatment for her injuries. Scroll down this article to know more about this shooting incident.

Mariah Smith Death Reason?

After this incident, the authorities of the Lake City Police Department received a call at 9:06 pm on Thursday 24 August 2023 and got a report about a person who had been shot on NW Long Street. They reached the incident scene and found a 12-year-old girl who was suffering from major gunshot wounds. Initially, she received first aid, and emergency medical services (EMS) further tended to her injuries but she succumbed to his life after all efforts to save her. She passed away on 24 August 2023 and she was 12 years old at her passing. Later, an investigation began after this incident.

In the investigation, the authorities arrested a 14-year-old named Jatarious Rashad Fluellen on Monday 28 August 2023, and charged with her murder. The reason behind killing her and this shooting incident is still not revealed and not many details have been mentioned yet. Her death news is heartbreaking news for her family members and they are demanding legal justice. It is a serious crime that happened by a teenager that led why it is getting a lot of attention on the internet. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared. We will update our article soon. Stay tuned to dekhenws.com to get more articles on the latest news topics.