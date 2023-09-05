RIP: Marlene Ahuja Death Reason? Bobby Deol’s Mother-in-Law, Passed Away, Obituary

Marlene Ahuja, Bobby Deol’s mother-in-law, passed away. Good Day Readers. Today a disheartening news has come from Mumbai stating that Marlene Ahuja, Bobby Deol’s mother-in-law, passed away. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. Marlene Ahuja, Bobby Deol’s mother-in-law, passed away on September 2 after battling a prolonged illness. Bobby Deol is married to Tanya Ahuja, who is professionally known as Tanya Deol. It’s worth noting that Tanya Deol is the daughter of the late Devendra Ahuja, a wealthy banker who was involved in Centurion Bank and served as the Managing Director of 20th Century Finance Company.

The longstanding feud between father and son, Vikram and his 74-year-old father, escalated when Vikram accused his father of favoring Bobby Deol and Tania, his spouse, after the elder Ahuja moved out to live with his mistress, who was 20 years younger. Bobby Deol rushed back from filming ‘Thank You’ in Toronto for Ahuja’s cremation, and though Tania did embrace her brother Vikram during their emotional breakdown, he was reportedly not allowed to perform the final rites.

Marlene Ahuja Death Reason?

The family conflict revolves around a substantial property worth Rs. 300 crore, with multiple claimants, including Vikram, Tania and Bobby Deol, Munisha (Vikram’s sister), Marlene (estranged wife), and the mistress. According to insiders, Vikram wasn’t informed of his father’s cardiac arrest and death until 45 minutes later. By the time he reached the hospital, all the formalities were complete, and Bobby Deol had yet to return from Toronto.



This family dispute dates back 15 years when Dev Ahuja, at the age of 74, became involved with a flight attendant 20 years his junior, causing tension within the family. Initially, it led to bitter disputes between husband and wife, leading Ahuja to move from their 5,000-square-foot Maker Tower apartment at Cuffe Parade to a 20th-floor apartment at NCPA building, Nariman Point in 1996, the same year Tania married Bobby Deol.



In the following years, numerous complaints, counter-complaints, and court cases ensued. The central issue remained Devendra Ahuja’s alleged effort to exclude Vikram from inheriting family wealth in favor of Tania. In June 2010, Ahuja publicly disowned his only son through newspaper notices and claimed sole ownership of the Maker Towers apartment. Additionally, Tania’s nameplate recently appeared above her father’s at the family’s NCPA building property. Vikram retaliated by accusing his father of unlawfully transferring 1,50,000 shares in Greenstone Investments, the parent company of Twentieth Century Finance and Consultancy Services, to himself. Vikram claimed significant shares in Greenstone Investments and was a member of Devendra Ahuja HUF (Hindu United Family), which held more shares in the company.



Tanya Deol, whose birth name is Tanya Ahuja, is the spouse of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol. She is known for her association with the Indian film industry and is also a well-known interior designer.




