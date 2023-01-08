RIP: Martin Fabi Death Reason? Former Saskatchewan Roughriders Martin Fabi Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a former punter Martin Fabi has passed away recently at the age of 80. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. Now many people have been mourning his death on social media platforms. Currently, many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Martin Fabi was a former punter for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In 1962 he started playing in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes. In 1963 he set two CFL single-game records. He was born in Romania but after his dad whose name was Martin Sr. He has been killed in the Second World War, his family turned to Austria in 1994. In 1953, the Fabis entered Canada and settled in Alymer, Ontario. He also played junior football before signing with the Alouettes. He was a very hard-working person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Martin Fabi Death Reason?

According to the report, a former punter for the Saskatchewan Roughriders Martin Fabi passed away recently when he was 80 years old. He had taken his last breath on 5 January 2023. Since his passing news went out on social media uncounted people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death because it has been not disclosed yet. It was believed that it was mostly due to the age factor. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Martin Fabi's passing news has been confirmed by CFL headlines on the Twitter page. He was a kind-hearted and amazing person who will be missed by people. Many people have been expressing their condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.