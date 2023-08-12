RIP: Mike Ahern Death Reason? Former Queensland Premier Mike Ahern Passed Away at 81

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Mike Ahern has passed away. He was a former Premier of Queensland who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 81 on Friday. It is very painful news for his community as they lost their beloved person. Since the news came on the internet it went viral on social media platfroms. Now many people are very curious to know about Mike Ahern and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Mike Ahern’s real name was Michael John Ahern AO FTSE. He was a very well-known Australian National Party politician who Premier of Queensland from December 1987 to September 1989. Following a long profession in the government of Sir Joh Bjelke Petersen he became his heir amid the debate caused by the Fitzgerakd Injury into official corruption. In 1972 he was selected as National Party whip. He was a very talented person who did great work in his career. He was awarded the Order of Australia. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Mike Ahern is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on 11 August 2023, Friday when he was 81 years old. His death has been confirmed by her daughter, Ahern. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are broken and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after a battle with cancer. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more updates.

Mike Ahern was born 2 June 1942 in Maleny, Queensland, Australia. He completed his education at Conondale State School and Downlands College. He was a very respectful person who achieved huge success due to his best work.