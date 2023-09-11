RIP: Mylon LeFevre Cause of Death? American Christian Rock Singer Mylon LeFevre Dies

American Christian rock singer and songwriter Mylon LeFevre passed away on Saturday 9, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. LeFevre was not only a talented singer but also a talented songwriter. One of LeFevre’s earliest accomplishments was the composition of his first song, “Without Him,” which he wrote when he was 17 years old and in the Army, making only $84 a month. During his time in the military, the LeFevres performed at a gospel conference held in Memphis while he was stationed at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. Let’s continue to read the whole article.

Mylon Ray LeFevre was born on October 6th, 1944, near Gulfport, Mississippi. He was part of a well-known Southern gospel family called The Lefevres. Mylon was the youngest of Eva Mae’s three children, and he made his name as a Christian rock singer. He was especially well-known for his work with Mylon & Broken Heart, and his work in the gospel music industry earned him a spot in the gospel music Hall of Fame. His ministry took him all over the country, where he would not only sing but also teach people what God wanted them to know. He was on TV shows like TBN Daystar, and even Victory Channel. Swipe down to read this article.

Mylon LeFevre Cause of Death?

After getting out of the Army in 1966, Mylon went on to play with the Stamps quartet from 1966-68. He then put out his first solo record in 1964 called New Found Joy, which was released on Skylite Records. Then in 1968, he put out the world’s first gospel album called Your Only Tomorrow. Mylon’s journey and commitment to sharing the gospel message will never be forgotten. The Christian music world has lost a legend. After a long battle with cancer, Mylon passed away at 78 years old. He was one of the most beloved and respected artists in the Christian music world. Continue to read the whole article.

Mylon LeFevre was not only a great songwriter and musician, but he was also a passionate preacher who was always true to his beliefs. Rocky DeLauri shared his memories of Mylon on Facebook. The LeFevre family will be sharing Mylon’s obituary and funeral plans soon, but it’s important to remember that they’re in a time of healing and grieving. They’ll let us know when they’re ready to share the details of the funeral. Please respect their privacy during this difficult time and give them the space they need to deal with their loss. Stick with our website for the latest news updates daily.