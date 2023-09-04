RIP: N Valarmathi Death Reason? Voice Behind ISRO N Valarmathi Passed Away, Obituary

We are going to share this death news with our great grief that N. Valarmathi passed away at the age of 64 years. She was an Indian scientist and a project of RISAT-1. She was the first indigenously developed Radar Imaging Satellite in India. Her death news is now making headlines on the internet and news channels. This news attracts the interest of many who are continuously hitting the search engine to know more about her death and herself. Let us continue this article and know what happened to her and the cause of her death, so read continuously.

Her last countdown was done successfully on 14 July 2023 for the Chandrayaan-3. Furthermore, she oversaw the development of RISAT-1 and was the pride of India. She took her last breath on Saturday night 3 September 2023 in Chennai. She was suffering from a heart attack and she was 64 years old at the time of her demise. It is also shared that she died on Sunday 4 September but the exact date of her death is not confirmed. Many things are still not shared related to her death and we will update you soon. Swipe up this article to know more about herself.

N Valarmathi Death Reason?

She was the driving force behind the country’s rocket countdown launches and played a main role in the science community. She was a native of Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu, India. Her voice was used for the countdown for the ISRO missions and she will not be present for the countdowns of future ISRO missions from Sriharikota. She was born on 31 July 1959 in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu, India. She finished her education at the Government College of Technology and received a degree of bachelor of engineering located in Coimbatore. She was the first woman to receive an Abdul Kalam Award.

She was a former director at ISRO on the television program and the last countdown was announced for the Chandrayaan-3. Social media is flooded with tributes for her death and many popular personalities have expressed thier sorrows for her demise. She provided her voice for the rocket launch countdowns in Sriharikota for the Indian space research organization. She died from cardiac arrest and her death news broke the heart of her loved ones. She was the pride of India and her death news is shocking news for the Indian community. Presently, there is no information about her funeral and obituary arrangements.