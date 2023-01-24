RIP: Peggy Hickey Death Reason? Broadway Choreographer Peggy Hickey Passed Away

It is very hard to announce that Peggy Hickey has passed away reportedly at the age of 61. She was a well-known director and choreographer. She is no more between us and she took her last breath on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet and it has gone viral on many social networking sites. Peggy Hickey’s passing news left many people in shock and pain. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to her family as they are facing a difficult time. Now many people are very curious to know about Peggy Hickey and what happened to her. Here we have more information about the news, so let’s continue the article.

Peggy Hickey was a choreographer of Anastasia and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder on Broadway. She also achieved an Award for her best choreographer and she was one of the most adaptable artists. He worked comprehensively in theatre, opera, movies and television. For her work on Grammy-winning artist Beck’s The New Pollution. She got the MTV Video Music Award for “Best Choreography”. She made the dance succession for “Spring Awakening” for the very famous tv program 90210 (CW). She was a very famous successful woman who earned huge respect due to her best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Peggy Hickey Death Reason?

As per the report, a very famous director, and choreographer Peggy Hickey passed away recently when he was 61. She took her last breath on 22 January 2023, Thursday. Since her passing news come on the internet now many people want to know about her cause of death. Peggy Hickey lost her life after a long fight with cancer. Her passing news has been confirmed by many official sites. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Peggy Hickey directed King of Hearts, a Little Night Music, Oklahoma, Amour and the revival of Carnival for Goodspeed. She was a prolific opera choreographer who worked with many notable performers and directors, including Placido Domingo, Denyce Graves, Franco Zeffirelli and Susan Graham.