RIP: Rebecca Opongo Death Reason? Sadik Sulley aka SDKele Mother Passed Away

Ghanaian comedian SDK's mother Rebecca Oppong has passed away recently. Rebecca Oppong is no more among her close ones and her passing news has been confirmed by her son Ghanaian.

Ghanaian comedian SDK lost his biological mother. He shared his mother passing the news on Twitter on Tuesday 31 January 2023. Ghanaian comedian wrote on Twitter that "Lost my beloved mum… Mama, rest in peace."

Rebecca Opongo Death Reason?

According to the report, in a last appearance on the Delay Show, the comic stated that the mother's battle with a stroke had averted her from taking part in his sketch videos. Reportedly, he revealed that he had lost his dad, making the comic an orphan as his mom and dad passed on to the ancestors. After creating a name for himself in the entertainment business in 2017, SDK Dele started to include the mother in most of his viral comedy videos.

Sadik Sulley was a very famous Ghanaian comedian who is better known as an SDK. He was very popular as a comedian best known in the entertainment business. Sadik Sulley's mother passed news circulated on social media platforms.