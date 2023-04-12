RIP: Richard NG Cause of Death? Renowned Hong Kong Actor, Passed Away at 83

Here we share some shocking news with you. We are sharing a piece of heavy-hearted news with you. This news is viral on social media very fastly. On the internet, this news getting more attention from people. We talking about the most famous person Richard Ng Yiu-hon.Yes, you can hear right. He is famous for his comedy and he is from Hong Kong. He was an outstanding actor. All the individuals love him a lot. He has passed away. Their fans are searching for his death news? No one believes he has died. What happened to Richard Woo? What was his death cause?

The honorable person Richard NG was born on 17 December 1939. He is from Hong Kong, China. He was an actor. He plays a very well role in movies like- Golden Needless, The Private Eyes, Murder Most Foul, It Takes Two, Pom Pom, and many more. Ng was educated in London, England and he also lived in London in 1997. He married a beautiful lady. Her name called Susan, and his wife is a British woman. They were blessed with four children.

Richard NG Cause of Death?

He was awarded many times for his talent. He entered the film industry in nearly the 1980s and 1990s. He made 80 films in his life before passing. He is nominated 2 times for the Best Actor Award in Hong Kong. He also called many prominent figures in Hong Kong action cinema, including Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Andy Lau, and Jet Li. But we lost them. His fans are praying that his soul may rest in peace.

According to the news, he passed away on 9th April. People are very sad and shocked after hearing this death news. He passed away at the age of 83. This sad information is shared by his family. this is depressing news for his family. He lost his family member. We can also lose a talented actor. This is a very critical situation for his family. According to the doctors, Richard Ng was suffering from a serious illness but his cause of death has not been revealed yet now. Perhaps, the reason for his death is old age issues and old age health problems. He was a legend in the film industry. No one can replace him. We pray that may his soul rests in peace. We can share all the information with you about this news.