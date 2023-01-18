RIP: Ron Menor Death Reason? Longtime Hawaii Politician Passed Away at 67

Recently the news has come on the internet that Political leader Ron Menor has passed away recently at the of 67. He was a longtime Hawaii politician. He is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last on Monday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Currently, the whole social media moruning his death on social media platforms. Now many people are very curious to know about Ron Menor and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Ron Menor passing news has been confirmed by Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday evening. He passed away recently at the of 67. He took his last breath on Monday, 16 January 2023. He lost his life from an unexpected medical emergency. But currently, his exact cause of death has been not disclosed yet by family and friends. He was a very amazing and kind-hearted person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Ron Menor’s passing news went many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Ron Menor Death Reason

Menor was a political leader who was a longtime Hawaii politician. He worked in the Honolulu City Councill and the state Senate and the House of Representatives. He also served in the State Legislature from 1982 to 2008 and was a City Council member for more than 12 years. Sherry Menor-McNamara, president and chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii. He was a public servant who always helped people. He earned huge respect due to this best work and he will be missed always by his family, friends and well-wishers. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Ron Menor was born in Hillo. He was a member of many community organizations in the Mililani area including the Mililani Lions Club, the National Federation of Filipino American Associations and the West Oahu YMCA bird of directors. He was a married person and his wife's name was Patricia Menor. The couple was blessed with three sons. Since the news has come on the internet this news went viral on many social networking sites. They expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him.