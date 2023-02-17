RIP: Samantha Moffatt Death Reason? Woman Dies Hours After Accident, Injured Driver on The Run

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a 41 yaers old woman has passed away recently. She was a resident of Haslington North, Guyana. A 41-year-old woman has been identified as Samantha Moffatt. As per the report, the lady passed away after involving in a tragic accident. Recently this news has come on the internet and went viral on many social networking sites. Her family and friends are grieving her death. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information of the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

On the basis of the report, Samantha Moffatt is no more among her close ones. She died after involving in a tragic car mishap. This tragic incident happened at The Haslington, East Coast Demerara on Wednesday, 15 February 2023. But currently, the police did not specify the actual reason for the accident at this time. It is known that the car was at high speed on the Enmore Public Road and the car lost control and crashed into the trench.

Samantha Moffatt Death Reason?

Currently, the police have been trying to figure out if the driver was under an influence. Still, they are on the lookout for the ECD driver. The victim was a 41 years old lady whose name was Samantha Moffatt. She was from Haslington North, Guyana and lived in East Coast Demerara and belonged to the Caribbean ethnicity. She was a very amazing and kind-hearted lady.

41 years old lady lost her life in a car accident after the vehicle she was traveling in lost control and ran into a trench. She was seated in the passenger seat of the car PZZ 7712 and which was driven by a 24-year-old of Lot 78, Middle Walk, Buxton. After the accident lady was taken to the hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead. She died due to fatal wounds. Many people have expressed their profound condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her. May Samantha Mofatt's soul lest in peace.