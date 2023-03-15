RIP: Sameer Khakhar Death Reason? Bollywood Actor Sameer Khakhar Passed Away at 71

One of the popular Indian notable TV serial actors who rose to fame after portraying the character of the skull in Doordarshan’s famous show Nukkad, Sameer Khakhar sadly passed away at an old age. According to the sources, the famous Bollywood actor took his last breath at 04:30 AM on Wednesday morning, March 15, 2023. The entire industry is shocked after learning about the passing of Sameer Khakhar who is no more between us. It is saddening to hear about the loss of such a big personality in the Bollywood industry. He had worked with several popular film industries in India.

Since the news of the actor was announced on social media, his friends and loved ones are paying tribute to him and offering their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member today. The Indian filmmaker, Hansal Mehta tweeted,” For some reason, I was nicknamed Khopdi in college after his iconic character in Nukkad. My closest friends from the time still call me Khopdi. But I guess it’s time to say goodbye to the OG. Goodbye, Sameer Khakhar. Thank you for the memories”. Keep reading to know more about him and how did he die unexpectedly.

Sameer Khakhar Death Reason?

Born as Sameer Khakhar. He was one of the popular Bollywood actors who had worked with some of the best and most popular celebrities in India including Salman Khan. His notable role was one of the drunken character Khopdi from yesteryears milestones TV serial Nukkad in 1986, directed by Kundan Shah and Saeed Akhtar Mirza. His most memorable film role was in the dialogue-free Pushpake Vimana (1987) of the alcoholic businessman who gets kidnapped by the lead hero of the movie – Kamal Hassan.

Manoranjan, Circus, Nukkad, Naya Nukkad, Shrimaan Shrimati, Adaalat, and Sanjivani were some of the hit television shows of the actor. Along with this, the actor has also worked in Zee5’s web series, Sunflower as Mr. Tandon. If we talk about his filmography so, he had also worked for Chhun Chhun Karte Aayee Chidiya, Jawab Hum Denge, Shahenshah, Nafrat Ki Aandhi, Parinda, Shehzaade, Vardi, Jurrat, Baarish, Hum Hain Kamaal Ke, Kirdaar, Tahqiqat and many more. Neither family nor any other official sources shared the details about his last rites but it will be held today. Sameer Khakhar Ji will be always remembered by his colleagues and friends. Stay tuned with us to know more details.