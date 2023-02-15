RIP: Tim Aymar Death Reason? What Happened to the American Vocalist of Helios Dies

It is very hard to announce that a very well-known American singer Tim Aymar has passed away. He was an American heavy metal singer who was better known as a vocalist of the progressive metal band Pharaoh. He is no longer among her close ones and he took his last breath at age of 59 on Tuesday. Since his passing news went out on social media it went viral on many social networking sites. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Tim Aymar and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Tim Aymar was a very popular American heavy metal singer who was best known as the vocalist of the progressive metal band Pharaoh and his work with Chuck Schuldiner in Control Denied. He was born on 4 September 1963 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He rose to fame for his ferocious performances with Chuck Schuldiner’s band Control Denied, but his profession as a singer started much before he did. He performed with the band 313 as a singer. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Tim Aymar Death Reason?

Tim Aymar Death Reason?

American heavy metal performer Tim Aymar is no more among us and he took his last breath on 14 February 2023, Tuesday. He passed away when he was 59 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by a HELIOS on Tuesday. His cause of death has been not disclosed yet.

After completing graduation from Hampton High School, he attened A.W Beattie Technical School to also his education. He continued his studies of computer electronics and engineering technology at ITT Technical Institute in 2010. He was a member of Schuldiner's band, Control Denied and achieved the best metal band at the In Pittsburgh Music Awards in 1990.