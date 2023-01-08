RIP: What Was Joe Hardy Cause of Death? Founder of 84 Lumber, Passed Away at 100

It is very hard to announce that the founder of 84 Lumber Joe Hardy has passed away recently at the age of 100. He is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last on Saturday. Joe Hardy was an American businessman and the founder and CEO of 84 Lumber Company. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Now many people have been searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Joe Hardy and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Joe Hardy was born on 7 January 2023 in Upper St. Clair. He was serving as a lieutenant and Air Forces radioman during World War second, he completed his engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. After that, he entered the family’s jewellery company. He opened Green Hills Lumber in Bridgeville when he was 31 years old before joining his two younger brothers in 1956. The billionaire grew 84 Lumber into one of the largest privately held companies in the United States. He was a very hard-working person and he will be always missed by the people. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

What Was Joe Hardy Cause of Death?

According to the report, the founder of 84 Lumber Joe Hardy passed away reportedly when he was 100 years old. He had taken his last breath on 7 January 2023, Saturday. Currently, many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed by his family and friends. But it is believed that Joe Hardy passed away due to his old age. He died on his 100 birthday. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Joe Hardy’s passing news has been confirmed by his family on Saturday afternoon and they also gave a statement that it is very hard to announce the passing of Joseph A. Hardy, III. The Hardy family lost their patriarch and an all-around great man. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms it went viral on the social media platforms. They have been paying a tribute to him on social media platforms and expressing condolenes messages to his family. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.