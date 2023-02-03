RIP: Who Was AJ Perez? ABS-CBN’s Star Magic in Batch 13 Aj Perez Passed Away

It is very hard to announce that Filipino actor Aj Perez has passed away reportedly. He was a very famous actor who was better known as the ABS-CBN’s Star Magic in Batch 13. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. His passing news left many people saddened and shocked. But now many people are very curious to know about the news. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

Aj Perez was a very famous Filpino actor who was a part of ABS -CBN’s Star Magic in Batch 13. He portrayed one of the lead characters in the 2009 miniseries Your Song Presents Underage. He was 18 yaers old when he died. He acted in several movies and television series including Bahay Kubo, Babe, I Love You. He was an amazing actor who earned huge respect due to his best work. He worked with many famous personalities. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Was AJ Perez?

According to the report, Filipino actor AJ Perez passed away recently at the age of 18. He passed away a few years ago on 17 April 2011 in Moncada, Tarlac, Philippines. But currently, his passing news treading on social media platforms. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Reportedly, AJ Perez was involved in a vehicle accident. The driver of the van tried to overtake the trailer track highway in Barangay San Julian, Moncada, Tarlac. After the accident, he was taken to the hospital but he was pronounced dead. He died due to head injuries. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

AJ Perez's passing news has been confirmed by AJ Perez's girlfriend Steph Eason on Twitter. It is very shocking news as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. AJ Perez was born on 17 February 1993 in Manila, Philippines. He was the son of Geraedo and Maria. He completed his education at La Salle Green Hills. Many people expressed deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.