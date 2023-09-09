RIP: Who Was Gloria Lee? Kim Eng Founder Gloria Lee Passed Away, Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Gloria. Recently, officially announced the passing news of Gloria Lee on the internet. Her sudden passing news left the whole community shocked. The breaking news is coming that she is no more. Her passing news left a void in people’s hearts who knew her. Recently her passing news went viral over the internet and with that entire world got to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment her demise news was uploaded on the internet, it went viral. She was a very well-known personality. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the very well-known businesswoman Gloria Lee is no more. People are hugely searching for her cause of death. How did she die? What was her cause of death? There are many questions that have been after the passing of Lee. This article will help you to learn recent viral news of Gloria Lee. Lee was a Singapore businesswoman who left a remarkable figure. She was also the founder of Kim Egg. Her death is described as unexpected. Lee’s real name was Woo Sau Yin. She was known among people as Gloria Lee. Scroll down the page to know more.

Who Was Gloria Lee?

Further, she was the founder of brokerage Kim Eng Holdings, which was sold to Malaysia’s Maybank in 2011. Currently, her demise news is circulating all around the internet and getting a lot of attention from the viewers. As per the sources, she passed away on September 1, 2023, and Lee was 97 years old at the time of her passing. People are expressing grief for the late Lee. She was living with her husband and children. Her husband’s name is Dennis Lee. They have three children, one son and two daughters.

Her passing news was first shared with her by family members through social media posts which left the entire world in shock. If you are searching for her cause of death let us inform you that at this time, her cause of death is unknown. The family has not announced the cause of death Lee maybe they want privacy during their tough time. Rumors are coming that she died due to a heart attack but there are no official reports, that claim her cause of death. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family who lost their loved ones. Her memories never be forgotten. May her soul rest in peace. Keep following this page for more viral news.