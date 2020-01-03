Rishabh Pant Shares New Year Vacation Picture With Girlfriend Isha Negi :- Following the trend of Indian cricketers celebrating the Christmas and New Year in different places across the globe, India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant too was on vacation in the snow-capped mountains along with his girlfriend Isha Negi.

Pant posted a picture with his rumoured girlfriend Isha Negi on a snow-clad mountain, sharing a glimpse of his new year vacation with his fans on Instagram. “I like me better when I’m with you,” Rishabh Pant captioned the photograph with an ‘orange heart emoji’ and a ‘man shrugging emoji’. He also shared a picture and a video from his chilly vacation in his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Isha Negi posted the same picture from the vacation on her Instagram account, revealing that the couple has completed five years together. “5th year and counting…love you sky big bubbie,” she captioned the picture with a ‘sparkling heart emoji’.

While Negi shared a couple of photos and added a few stories to her Instagram timeline. She also revealed Pant’s cute nickname – ‘sky big bubbie’.

Pant had earlier posted a picture with MS Dhoni celebrating Christmas.

In January last year, Pant had introduced Isha Negi to his fans on Instagram, saying: “I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy”, followed by a red heart emoji.

On the work front, the young wicketkeeper-batsman will be in action when India host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20 International series, starting on Sunday i.e. January 5 in Guwahati followed by Indore (January 7) and Pune (January 10).

Pant is currently drawing a lot of flak for his batting and wicket-keeping skills. From India’s tour of West Indies to the latter’s recent matches in India, Pant has failed to put a good show with the bat or behind the wickets. Chief selector MSK Prasad has said that Pant will have to work on his skills and that is why he will train under a specialist wicket-keeping coach. India batting coach Vikram Rathour had also said that Rishabh Pant will not be kept out of the team as of now as he has the support of the team management.