RM vs ATL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spain Super Cup League

1 hour ago
by Shivam Kumar

It is coming forward that the Spain Super Cup League’s next football match is going to take place. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. This football match is fixed to be played between the team Real Madrid (RM) and the team Atletico Madrid (ATL). It is reported that it will begin at 12:30 am pm on Thursday 11 January 2024 and it will be played at Al-Awwal Stadium, also known as Al-Awwal Park. In this article, we have mentioned all the available details such as both teams, players, game performance, reports, and more.

RM vs ATL Live Score

The previous matches of both teams were superb and won the hearts of audiences. Both teams have played a total of six matches in this league and it is being said that both teams are going to play their first head-to-head match of this league. Real Madrid has faced five wins and one draw in the previous matches. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid has faced three wins, two losses, or one draw in the last matches. Both team players will perform their best till the end of this match and it makes this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

RM vs ATL (Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid) Match Details

Match: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid (RM vs ATL)
Tournament: Spain Super Cup League
Date: Thursday, 11th January 2024
Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Al-Awwal Stadium

RM vs ATL (Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid) Starting 11

Real Madrid (RM) Possible Starting 11 1.Kepa Arrizabalaga, 2. Jose Nacho, 3. Alvaro Carrillo, 4. Vinicius Tobias, 5. Fran Garcia, 6. Eduardo Camavinga, 7. Brahim Diaz, 8. Dani Ceballos, 9. Nicolas Paz, 10. Arda Guler, 11. Joselu

Atletico Madrid (ATL) Possible Starting 11 1.Jan Oblak, 2. Jose Gimenez, 3. Mario Hermoso, 4. Axel Witsel, 5. Koke, 6. Marcos Llorente, 7. Rodrigo De Paul, 8. Rodrigo Riquelme, 9. Samuel Lino, 10. Antoine Griezmann, 11. Alvaro Morata

This football match is set to be live broadcast on Fancode and some verified sites. Let us talk about the team-winning prediction and as per the points table, Real Madrid has more chances to face victory in this upcoming match against the team Atletico Madrid but exactly nothing can be said. No player is suffering from any minor or major injury before this match. There is no chance of rain on the match day and the weather is also clear on the match day which makes this match more interesting. Fans are cheering their favorite teams and waiting for the team performances. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.

