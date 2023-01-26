RM vs ATL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Copa de Rey League

Copa del Rey league has come with lots of matches in the previous days and the league is known for organizing some of the best matches. Well, all the matches have been played by the teams and few teams have reached to the Semi-Finals and Quater-Finals matches of the league. It seems that the league has reached the final stage and two teams Real Madrid (RM) and team Atletico Madrid (ATL) will face off against each other on the football ground. Here, we are going to share some important details of the match, keep reading to know more about the match.

Through this article, we will share all the details related to the match such as time, date, venue, lineups players, and squads. Some of the fans are going to create a time to win lots of money from Dream11 but they are unaware to choose the best players for tonight’s match. We would to share the name of the player who are not going to be a part of the match tonight. Lucas and Llorente M will not be part of tonight’s match because of their injury. Other side, Carvajal D, Hazard E, and Tchouameni A will remain questionable until the match begins.

RM vs ATL Match Details

Team Names:- Real Madrid (RM) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL)

League:- Copa de Rey

Venue:- Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Madrid)

Date:- Friday, January 27, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM IST 08:00 PM (GMT)

RM vs ATL Squad Player

Real Madrid (RM):- Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, David Alaba, Rodrygo Goes, Marvel Garzon, Andriy Lunin, Eden Hazard, Lucas Canizares, Jesus Vallejo, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Tobias, Diego Pineiro, Alvaro Odriozola, Luis Federico Lopez Andugar, Sergio Arribas, Carlos Dotor, Eduardo Camavinga, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal, Nicolas Paz, Mario Martin, Lucas Vazquez, Alvaro Rodriguez-Munoz, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Antonio Rudiger, Federico Valverde, and Marco Asensio.

Atletico Madrid (ATL):- Koke, Angel Correa, Pablo Barrios-Rivas, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Sergio Diez, Rodrigo De Paul, Carlos Martin Dominguez, Sergio Mestre, Sergio Reguilon, Marco Moreno, Antonio Gomis, Alejandro Iturbe, Alberto Moreno Rebanal, Jan Oblak, Mario Hermoso, Reinildo Mandava, Nahuel Molina, Alvaro Morata, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Memphis Depay, Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez, Aitor Gismera, Ivo Grbic, Felipe Monteiro, Adrian Corral, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar, Axel Witsel, and Antoine Griezmann.

RM vs ATL Lineups Player

Real Madrid (RM):- Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Antonio Rudiger, Federico Valverde, Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Karim Benzema, and Vinicius Junior.

Atletico Madrid (ATL):- Jan Oblak, Mario Hermoso, Reinildo Mandava, Nahuel Molina, Koke, Angel Correa, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar, Axel Witsel, Antoine Griezmann, and Alvaro Morata.

RM vs ATL Match Prediction

Both teams are going to play their Quater-Finals and fans are waiting to know which team has more chances to win this match. If we talk about the previous five matches of the team so, team RM has won two matches and lost 2 matches while team ATL also won 3 matches, lost 1 and draw 1 match. As per the expert advice, team ATL has better chances to win this match tonight.