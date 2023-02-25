RM vs ATL Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you. One of the best La Liga leagues is all set to entertain its fans with an amazing team. It is a highly anticipated football match and this match is going to be played between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid. If we talk about the players of both teams then all the players are very amazing and they will give their best to entertain their fans. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match. Here we have more information about the RM vs ATL match and we will share it with you in this article.

RM and ATL teams are very famous and they always give their best in the match. Now all the fans have been waiting for this match because they know that it will be more interesting and amazing with strong teams. The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played at Santiago Bernabéu. If we talk about the weather then the weather is going to be clean and there is no probability of rain during the match and we can expect a good match from both sides. Still, all the fans are searching about the match result like a team, time, date, day, venue, lineup and other details. So let’s take a look at the match details.

RM vs ATL Live Score

Match Details

Team: Real Madrid (RM) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL)

Date: 25th February 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu

League: La Liga

Real Madrid (RM) Possible Playing 11: 1.Thibaut Courtois, 2. Dani Carvajal, 3. Eder Militao, 4. David Alaba, 5. Antonio Rudiger, 6. Federico Valverde, 7. Luka Modric, 8. Eduardo Camavinga, 9. Karim Benzema, 10. Rodrygo Goes, 11. Vinicius Junior

Atletico Madrid (ATL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Jan Oblak, 2. Jose Gimenez, 3. Mario Hermoso, 4. Reinildo Mandava, 5. Nahuel Molina, 6. Koke, 7. Yannick Carrasco, 8. Angel Correa, 9. Marcos Llorente, 10. Rodrigo De Paul, 11. Antoine Griezmann

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very talented and amazing. This match is going to be very entertaining and interesting. This match is going to be played between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid on 25th February 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Santiago Bernabéu. RM team won 3 matches, draw 1 match and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the ATL team won 4 matches and draw 1 match. The ATL team looks good in the recent match and this team has more chances to win the match.