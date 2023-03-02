RM vs BAR Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Lineup Copa del Rey Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Are you ready to support your favorite team from the Copa del Rey league? Once again, the league is coming back with one more match tonight and those who were excited for the match can visit the arena to watch the battle between two wonderful teams of the league. According to the sources, team Real Madrid (RM) and team Barcelona (BAR) will face off against each other on the football ground. Both teams are well-known teams of the world who have played uncountable matches across the world. Tonight, both teams will come in front of each other to play the battle.

In this article, we will try to provide all the necessary details of the match such as time, date, venue, league, and more. Basically, the users of the Dream11 application are wondering to create a new team on their phone so, they can win a good amount of money from this platform. Well, both teams are going to play their next match to reach the final match. Some of the players such as Alaba D, Mendy F, Dembele O, Lewandowski R, and Pedri will not be a part of the match due to their injuries.

RM vs BAR Match Details

Team Names:- Real Madrid (RM) vs Barcelona (BAR)

League:- Copa del Rey

Venue:- Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Madrid)

Date:- Friday, March 3, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

RM vs BAR Squad Players

Real Madrid (RM):- Vinicius Junior, David Alaba, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo Goes, Aurelien Tchouameni, Andriy Lunin, Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Lucas Canizares, Jesus Vallejo, Mariano Diaz, Diego Pineiro, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Karim Benzema, Alvaro Odriozola, Luis Federico Lopez Andugar, Sergio Arribas, Carlos Dotor, Marvel Garzon, Eder Militao, Jose Nacho, Antonio Rudiger, Federico Valverde, Marco Asensio, Nicolas Paz, Mario Martin, Lucas Vazquez, and Alvaro Rodriguez-Munoz.

Barcelona (BAR):- Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Ronald Araujo, Alex Balde, Jules Kounde, Angel Alarcon, Estanis Pedrola, Chadi Riad, Marc Casado, Pablo Torre, Ilias Akhomach, Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas, Pablo Gavira, Franck Kessie, Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, Marcos Alonso, Pedro Gonzalez, and Ousmane Dembele.

RM vs BAR Lineups Player

Real Madrid (RM):- Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Jose Nacho, Antonio Rudiger, Federico Valverde, Marco Asensio, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Karim Benzema, and Vinicius Junior.

Barcelona (BAR):- Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pablo Gavira, Franck Kessie, Ferran Torres, and Robert Lewandowski.

RM vs BAR Match Prediction

Well, it will be the final match for the team because the only winning team could play for the final match of the league. As we can see that team RM has been playing well in their last matches as they won 4 matches out of 5 matches. Another side, team BAR won 2 matches out of their 5 last matches. If we talk about the today’s winner so, team RM has better chances to win this match tonight.