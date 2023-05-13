RM vs GEF Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga League

There is a wonderful football is going to play and this upcoming football match that is going to be played between the two teams one is Real Madrid (RM) and the opponent team is Getafe (GEF). This match is fixed to play at 12:30 am on Sunday, 14 May 2023 and this match is completely set to take place at Santiago Bernabéu located in Madrid. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are so much excited to explore this football match. In this article, we shared the whole information about this match such as both teams, team players, reports, and more about this football match.

Let us know about the last five matches of both teams in this tournament. Real Madrid faced three wins and two losses in their last five matches in this tournament. On the other side, Getafe faced three losses, one win, and one draw in the last five matches of this tournament. Both teams contain the best and strong players in their teams and it is said that every player will give their unseen performance until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this match.

RM vs GEF (Real Madrid vs Getafe) Match Details

Match: Real Madrid and Getafe

Tournament: La Liga League

Date: Sunday, 14 May 2023

Time: 12:30 AM

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid

RM vs GEF (Real Madrid vs Getafe) Starting XIs

Real Madrid (RM) Possible Starting 11 1. Thibaut Courtois, 2. Dani Carvajal, 3. David Alaba, 4. Eduardo Camavinga, 5. Antonio Rudiger, 6. Federico Valverde, 7. Luka Modric, 8. Toni Kroos, 9. Karim Benzema, 10. Rodrygo Goes, 11. Vinicius Junior

Getafe (GEF) Possible Starting 11 1. David Soria, 2. Damian Suarez, 3. Gaston Alvarez, 4. Domingos Duarte, 5. Omar Alderete, 6. Nemanja Maksimovic, 7. Carles Alena, 8. Gonzalo Villar, 9. Portu, 10. Enes Unal, 11. Borja Mayoral

As per the exclusive reports, Fans are so much excited to watch and enjoy this superb match and it is said that this match will be one of the best matches in this tournament. Currently, no one player has any major or minor injuries before this match and every player is ready to play this upcoming football match. The weather is candid and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain on the match day. This match will be live telecast on VOOT and voot.com where the fans can easily enjoy this match. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest and exciting news topics.