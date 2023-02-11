RM vs HLL Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello all the sports lovers, here we are back with the amazing news that a very famous Club World Cup league is coming back once again for entertaining the fans with two strong teams. This match will be held between Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Saudi. Both teams are very excited to give tough competition and each other and all the players will give their best for winning the trophy. Now all football lovers must be very keen to know about match details. Here we have more information about RM vs HLL and we will share it with you, so please read the complete article.

Club World Cup league is all set to entertain its fans with amazing teams. Both teams have different gameplay and they all are ready to show their best moves in the playground. Fans are also very excited to see the match as they want to support their favourite team. The Club World Cup match between Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Saudi will be played at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like a team, date, day, time, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down the page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Real Madrid (RM) vs Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL)

Day: Sunday

Date: 12th February 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

League: Club World Cup

Real Madrid (RM) Possible Playing 11: 1. Andriy Lunin, 2. Jose Nacho, 3. David Alaba, 4. Antonio Rudiger, 5. Federico Valverde, 6. Luka Modric, 7. Toni Kroos, 8. Eduardo Camavinga, 9. Aurelien Tchouameni, 10. Rodrygo Goes, 11. Vinicius Junior

Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Abdullah Al-Mayuf, 2. Jang Hyun-Soo, 3. Ali Al-Buhaili, 4. Hamad Al-Yami, 5. Saud Abdulhamid, 6. Gustavo Cuellar, 7. Mohamed Kanno, 8. Salem Al Dawsari, 9. Andre Carrillo, 10. Michael de Oliveira, 11. Luciano Vietto

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very amazing and today they will give tough competition to each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Saudi on 12th February 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. The RM team won 0 matches out of five and the HLL team also did not win any single match. But the RM team looks good and has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.