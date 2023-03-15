RM vs LIV Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Hello, all the lovers of the football match, here we are sharing a piece of big news with you that a very favorite and amazing UEFA Champions League is all set for the football match. This match is going to be played between Real Madrid vs Liverpool. All the players of both teams are very talented and amazing as they always give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they want to see the match. Now They are very keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the RM vs LIV match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be more entertaining and enjoyable. Now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid vs Liverpool will be played at Santiago Bernabéu. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: UEFA Champions League

Team: Real Madrid (RM) vs Liverpool (LIV)

Date: Thursday

Day: 16th March 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid (RM) Possible Playing 11: 1.Thibaut Courtois, 2. Dani Carvajal, 3. Eder Militao, 4. Jose Nacho, 5. Federico Valverde, 6. Luka Modric, 7. Toni Kroos, 8. Eduardo Camavinga, 9. Aurelien Tchouameni, 10. Rodrygo Goes, 11. Vinicius Junior

Liverpool (LIV) Possible Playing 11: 1. Alisson Becker, 2. Andrew Robertson, 3. Virgil van Dijk, 4. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 5. Ibrahima Konate, 6. Mohamed Salah, 7. Stefan Bajcetic, 8. Fabinho, 9. Harvey Elliott, 10. Darwin Nunez, 11. Cody Gakpo

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and talented players and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. This match is going to be played between Real Madrid vs Liverpool on 16th March 2023 from 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT). If we talk about the recent match result then the RM team won 2 matches, lost 1 match drawn 4 matches and on the other hand LIV team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match. The LIV team has more chances to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.