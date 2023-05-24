RNG vs HEA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Rangers vs Heart of Midlothian Scottish League

Scottish League is going to play thier next football match and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Rangers (RNG) and another team Heart of Midlothian (HEA). This upcoming football match will begin play at 12:15 am pm on Thursday 25 May 2023 and this amazing match is going to take place at Ibrox Stadium. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are so much excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams gave thier best performance in thier last matches and won the heart of their fans. If we talk about the last five matches of this tournament. Rangers faced three wins and two losses in thier last five matches of this tournament. On the other side, Heart of Midlothian faced two losses, one draw and two wins in thier last five matches in this tournament. Both teams have strong players who will give thier best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this upcoming football match.

RNG vs HEA (Rangers vs Heart of Midlothian) Match Details

Match: Rangers and Heart of Midlothian

Tournament: Scottish League

Date: Thursday, 25th May 2023

Time: 12:15 am

Venue: Ibrox Stadium

RNG vs HEA (Rangers vs Heart of Midlothian) Starting IXs

Rangers (RNG) Possible Starting 11 1. Allan McGregor, 2. James Tavernier, 3. Borna Barisic, 4. Connor Goldson, 5. Ben Davies-II, 6. Ryan Kent, 7. Glen Kamara, 8. John Lundstram, 9. Malik Tillman, 10. Alfredo Morelos, 11. Fashion Sakala

Heart of Midlothian (HEA) Possible Starting 11 1. Craig Gordon, 2. Stephen Kingsley, 3. Michael Smith, 4. Kye Rowles, 5. Alex Cochrane, 6. Barrie McKay, 7. Cameron Devlin, 8. Peter Haring, 9. Jorge Grant, 10. Liam Boyce, 11. Lawrence Shankland

According to the reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Voot. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on the latest or sports news topics.