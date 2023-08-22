RNG vs PSV Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League Qualifiers

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. UEFA Champions League Qualifiers is the best and famous, One more time this league is back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven. It is a highly anticipated match and fans are super excited for this match. Now fans have been searching about the match as they want to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the RNG vs PSV match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the football lovers have been waning for the match as they want to support their favourite team. Both teams have talented players and they always give their best. So now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. The UEFA Champions League Qualifiers match between Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven will be played at Rangers 2-2 PSV. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now fans must be very keen to know about the match details including team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team:Rangers (RNG) vs PSV Eindhoven (PSV)

Date:23rd August 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time:12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue:Rangers 2-2 PSV

League: UEFA Champions League Qualifiers

Rangers (RNG) Possible Playing 11:1.Jack Butland, 2. James Tavernier, 3. Borna Barisic, 4. Connor Goldson, 5. John Souttar, 6. Ryan Jack, 7. Nicolas Raskin, 8. Todd Cantwell, 9. Jose Cifuentes, 10. Abdallah Dipo Sima, 11. Danilo Pereira-Da-Silva

PSV Eindhoven (PSV) Possible Playing 11: 1. Walter Benitez, 2. Andre Ramalho, 3. Jordan Teze, 4. Olivier Boscagli, 5. Patrick van Aanholt, 6. Ibrahim Sangare, 7. Joey Veerman, 8. Johan Bakayoko, 9. Isaac Babadi, 10. Luuk de Jong, 11. Noa Lang

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are outstanding and skilful. Now they are ready to give their best to entertain the match. This match is going to be played between Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven on 23rd August 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) from Rangers 2-2 PSV. Fans want to know about the match result so the PSV Eindhoven team looks good in the recent match and it has more chances to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.