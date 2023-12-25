Road Accident In Reasi, Two Died And 13 Injured

Recently, a piece of worrying news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a vehicle fell into a canyon in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Yes, you heard it right. This incident is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing the news of a vehicle falling into a canyon in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, people have started asking many questions like when this incident happened. What consequences have emerged from this incident? Have the police continued their investigation of this accident and many other questions? Because of this, we have collected for you every important information related to this incident. To know in depth about this accident, stay with us till the end of the article.

Road Accident In Reasi

As we told you in the above paragraph a vehicle fell into a canyon in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the news of this accident is making headlines on the internet and is also forcing people to know about this incident. According to sources, it was learned that on Monday morning, a vehicle carrying passengers from a wedding ceremony in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir became victim of a horrific incident. The vehicle fell into a canyon on Balamatkot Badar Road and the passengers in the vehicle had to face many difficulties. When the police got information about this incident, they took the matter seriously and reached the spot and continued their investigation.

While sharing some statements with the public about this incident, the police said that 13 people were badly injured due to the vehicle falling into the canyon and on the other hand, one or two people lost their lives. All the victims were admitted to the nearby Mahore Hospital for treatment on the spot. People have been badly injured after becoming victims of this incident. The death of two people in this incident has become a witness to how terrible this incident will be. However, the police have sealed the incident spot as they continue their investigation.