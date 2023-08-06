Roadies 19 6th August 2023 Written Update: Wild Card Entry

Here we are sharing a written update of the Roadies season 19. This show is very famous among people and now fans also love to watch this show. It is a youth-based reality show. It was launched in 2003. This show comes on MTV India. The show is also digitally available on Voot and JioCinema. This show has a massive fan following because this show has been entertaining its fans for a long time. Now many people must be inquisitive to know about today’s episode. Here we have more information about the show and we will share it with you in this article.

Roadies 19 6th August 2023

As we already mentioned Roadies is very popular among people. This show has completed its 18 seasons and they were really amazing. This is a show where a group of competitors travel to different destinations and participate in different tasks that challenge their physical. Currently, season 19 has been running well with great TRP on television. For the Sunday episode fans are waiting for the show as they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. If you talk about yesterday's day then it was very entertaining.

All the markers of the show are set to entertain its fans with another episode. So fan's wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the show. Today all the competitors will give their best as they want to win the show. Season 19 named Roadies Karm Ya Kaand with new thrilling tasks and competitors to entertain the audience. Today's episode starts with Sonu Sood. He welcomes the participants to the camp along with the gang leaders.

As per the promo video, after the warm welcome, host Sonu Sood discloses to the gang leaders and the gang members during the elimination that the three wimps have selected to do Kaand in an try to protect themselves from going home. Later you will see, that the competitors give all their physical power when they do the task. During the task, they have to climb the wall, run and fight against other competitors. The episode ends here, so don't forget to watch the full episode of the Roadies Season 19 on the MTV channel on television.