Robbie Bachman Death Reason? Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Passed Away at 69

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known Canadian Drummer Robbie Bachman has passed away reportedly at the age of 69. He is no longer among his close ones who took his last breath on Thursday.

Robbie Bachman’s full name was Robin Peter Kendall Bachman and he was a very famous Canadian drummer and the youngest brother of Randy Bachman who is a very well-known guitarist, songwriter and singer. He was a co-founding member and drummer of the Bachman Turner Overdrive and Brave Belt bands. He remained with BTO until late 1979. BTO released many hit albums including 1974’s topping Not Fragile. He was a very respected person who archived huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Robbie Bachman Death Reason?

Robbie Bachman Death Reason?

According to the report, co-founding member and drummer of Bachman Turner Overdrive Robbie Bachman passed away recently when he was 69 years old. He took his last breath on 12 January 2023, Thursday. But currently, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed by his family and friends.

Robbie Bachman was born on 18 February 1953 in Winnipeg, Canada. He was a very famous drummer who achieved huge success due to his best work. His passing news has been confirmed by her brother Randy Bachman on social media platforms.